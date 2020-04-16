Congressman Cuellar appeals to halt border wall construction due to health concerns

In a bipartisan effort, 66 U.S. House members and 25 members of the U.S. Senate have all signed a letter to stop construction of the border wall.

File photo

The letter, led by Laredo's own Congressman Henry Cuellar and New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich, urges Acting Secretary of Homeland Cecurity Chad Wolf, Attorney General William Barr, and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to halt ongoing wall construction at the southern border as the United States responds to COVID-19.

In the letter, Congressman Cuellar says it's dangerous and unacceptable for border wall construction to continue as medical experts and the Center for Disease Control implore americans to stay at home.



With construction crews working in close quarters, Cuellar goes on to say the health of our border communities is in jeopardy.



Cuellar and Heinrich worked with the Texas Civil Rights Project, the Rio Grande International Study Center, as well as members of the No-Border-Wall Laredo coalition in drafting the letter.



It has already been endorsed by several organizations in south Texas as well as in New Mexico and even nationwide.