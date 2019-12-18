Congressman Cuellar clears air for trade agreement fiasco

The new trade agreement comes to a halt, after Mexican leaders point out a concern regarding U.S. Government employees doing inspections on Mexican soil.

According to Congressman Cuellar, there is text included in the new agreement outlining what personnel of U.S. Department of Labor will be doing. One thing that is certain is they will not be doing inspections.

"We will not accept any representative from another country that tries to perform duties that exceed those established in Mexican law," said Marcelo Ebrard, Mexican Foreign Secretary.

Ebrard spoke to reporters on Monday morning, worried about text included in the new trade deal which appeared to include up to 5 U.S. Labor Inspectors on Mexican soil.

"The U.S. is the country that has the most attaches authorized by Mexico. None of them currently inspect anything without Mexican authorization."

But Congressman Henry Cuellar is clearing the air and says Mexico’s concern was all based on a misunderstanding.

"They thought that in the implementing language, that the United States had added up to five labor inspectors, but it was clarified that they are not labor inspectors, they are just attaches, which means that they are at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City," said Cuellar.

A letter by U.S. Trade Representative Rober Lightizer addressed to his Mexican counterpart said up to 5 reps will not conduct inspections, something Cuellar echoed as he described the attaches' duties.

"To work with the Mexicans, provide Mexico assistance, provide them funds,” Cuellar said. “They will not be labor inspectors, and they will abide by all relevant Mexican laws."

But when it comes to other parts of the agreement, some Nuevo Laredo logistic companies don't find the deal favorable.

"As Mexican transportation companies, we are not 100% allowed to enter the U.S. with our trailers, where as U.S. trailers have less restrictions," said Eduardo Lozano, delegate of the National Chamber of Autotransport in Nuevo Laredo.

The congressman adds, the new agreement will be voted on the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday morning.

Originally, the U.S. wanted their officials on Mexican soil conducting inspections, but Mexico tossed that idea out, and instead agreed to a 3 person panel.

Mexico and the U.S. will each have a representative in the panel and the third representative will be chosen and agreed upon by both countries.

The panel only be used if an issue arises regarding the new trade agreement.