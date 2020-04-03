Congressman Cuellar address rapid testing kits

Representative Henry Cuellar has spoke out about the rapid COVID-19 test kits.

“My office has received many calls within my district about the lack of necessary equipment and resources, including testing kits, during this crisis. The role of my office, as well as all congressional offices, is to connect these constituents to the appropriate federal agencies to answer these questions.

“My top priority as a Congressman is to keep the people of my community safe and healthy. Constituents, City officials, and hospital staff were greatly concerned by the lack of testing kits in my district. Therefore, I felt the need to help facilitate this important step. Although I wanted to see my district receive the appropriate testing kits that they now still require, I want to thank our federal regulatory agencies for removing these specific products from the market place.”

The large shipment of COVID-19 rapid testing kits recently delivered are currently at the heart of an investigation after the validity of the FDA certification on those kits has come into question.