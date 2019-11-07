Congressman Cuellar addresses family ambush in Mexico

The ambush that left three women and six children dead has sent shockwaves on both sides of the border.

They were all members of the extended LeBaron family who live in La Mora, who’s residents have dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship.

People have spoken out about it, from family members to lawmakers of both the U.S. and Mexico, including President Trump.

KGNS was able to speak to Congressman Henry Cuellar about this incident.

He says in the end, it's truly unfair for the citizens who have to be caught in the crossfire of people who resort to crime and violence.

"I don't think it’s fair for the ordinary person, whether it’s in Nuevo Laredo or Matamoros, or wherever might be in Mexico to endure this for years. This has been going on for years."

He says U.S. law enforcement is ready to help Mexico address the violence.