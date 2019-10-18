Congressman Cuellar advocates for Mexico's labor standards

Congressman Henry Cuellar released a letter from Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which outlines proposals to improve Mexico’s labor standards.

The letter expresses Mexico’s strong commitment to implementing major labor and enforcement reforms under the USMCA or the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement.

The labor reforms allow workers in Mexico to organize and create courts, and provides a center for resolving issues between workers, employers, unions.

It also says employers must engage in collective bargaining, if requested by employees.

Cuellar says he will continue being an advocate for the strengthening of the U.S. economy, its trade relationship with Mexico, and the quality of life of workers in both nations.