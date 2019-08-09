Congressman Cuellar and Nancy Pelosi visit Central America

Congressman Henry Cuellar joined Nancy Pelosi on a trip to Central America in an effort to better understand the issues that are forcing people to migrate north to the United States.

The delegation made up of several lawmakers from Capitol Hill went to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, also known as the northern triangle.

Both met with government representatives, faith-based groups, as well as human rights organizations about the challenges being faced which include the threat of violence, corruption, food insecurity, as well as the lack of economic opportunities.

From there, Cuellar and the rest of the delegation will head over to McAllen to see the conditions migrants are facing at the detention centers.

They are also expected to speak with humanitarians in the area.