Congressman Cuellar announces funds for health department

Congressman Henry Cuellar has announced nearly a half a million dollars of federal funds for the health department to continue their efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

A total of $406,775 was awarded from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and allocated through the Texas Department of State Health Services which will be used to conduct surveillance of health services and equipment.

This will include monitoring and identify cases, protective equipment, lab testing and developing a community intervention plan.

Cuellar says this funding is essential in supporting the health department in addressing this pandemic and giving the best possible care for the people of Laredo and Webb County.