Congressman Cuellar continues to push for Bulkhead Wall

A local lawmaker continues to have his sight set on creating a bulkhead wall in Laredo rather than the proposed border wall.

Although, the bill that would have helped fund the City of Laredo's Rio Grande Vega Lands Master Plan died in the Texas Senate, Congressman Henry Cuellar says if border wall money were to come to Laredo, he would prefer to construct the Rio Grande Vega Master Plan, also known as the Bulkhead Wall or use a fencing similar to Laredo college's.

Cuellar understands that some community groups are concerned about the environmental impact of the bulkhead wall, but he says the city should work with them to figure out a possible solution.

The congressman adds that the money for the Laredo border wall fence are still not here until President Trump gets funds from the military and veterans budget, something that Democrats continue to fight.