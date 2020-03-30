Congressman Cuellar discusses stimulus package

It's a sign of the times, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow not only in Laredo but across the nation.

In order for the House of Representatives to pass the historic two trillion-dollar economic stimulus package bill, the vote had to be done in a unique way.

The vote was done by voice, rather than in-person to avoid unnecessary travel amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But with the threat of ordering a full roll call for the vote by one other representative, Congressman Henry Cuellar and others had to make the trip to Washington last minute to have a full quorum just in case.

Now that it has passed, the president signed it which means families in Laredo, as well as the rest of the nation, will be able to benefit from the financial support.

Checks are expected to come in the mail or by direct deposit as soon as three weeks.

Congressman Cuellar says there are checks that will be going off to families depending on their income.

For example, families making less than $75,000 will get $1,200, plus another $500 per child.

Besides families, this money will help stimulate other sectors like the small businesses during the suspected rough months ahead.

The congressman says, there’s money for small businesses, hospitals, clinics, transportation, so there’s plenty of assistance available.

Congressman Cuellar calls a bill of this magnitude unprecedented and says it may not be the last big measure taken.

This is the largest bill at two trillion dollars and according to Congressman Cuellar, it might not be the last one.

He says it all depends on how long this coronavirus pandemic continues to go on.

The congressman went on to say that it’s important to get our economy back but we cannot go against the advice of our health experts.

The stimulus bill also includes an expansion of unemployment benefits and 500-billion dollars in loans for distressed companies.