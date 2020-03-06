Congressman Cuellar discusses Coronavirus Response Bill

Congressman Henry Cuellar has announced the passing of a billion-dollar Coronavirus emergency response package.

The $8.3 billion dollar Coronavirus response package will combat the virus and keep Americans safe.

COVID-19, also known as the new strand of the Coronavirus has been a nationwide pandemic that has been seen in several communities including in San Antonio.

Although there have been no confirmed cases in our area, and none of the cases in San Antonio were through local transition, officials are still finding ways to keep the people safe from the virus.

The legislation provides funding for a robust response to the crisis, including support for state and local health agencies, vaccine, and treatment development and loans for affected businesses.