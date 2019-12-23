Congressman Cuellar addresses spending bill concerns

The president signed an over one trillion dollar spending package, avoiding a government shutdown right before Christmas.

The spending package consists of two bills that include pay raises for military and government workers and raises the federal tobacco buying age from 18 to 21.

But one item we've been watching for is how much the government is allocating for the president's border wall.

The Trump Administration was seeking $8.6 billion for the wall.

However, congress is only giving them less than half- that's one $1.3 billion.

The spending bill does allow the Trump Administration to reallocate the money from other departments such as military construction projects to fund the barrier.

Despite avoiding a government shutdown, Congressman Henry Cuellar says he is not happy with some of the items added to the bill, mainly the funding for the wall.

"I added language in there to protect certain areas and have local communities that have community concerns or environmental concerns would be taken in consideration. It's not the strong language I had. My thing is, I wish they would have had someone from the border negotiating."

Right now it is unclear what areas will see the wall that includes Laredo and Webb County.

The spending bill also authorizes the president's space force, making it the official sixth branch of the military.

The bills will keep the government funded through the end of September.

The president spent last Christmas at the White House during a partial government shutdown when he refused to sign legislation that did not include funding for the border wall.