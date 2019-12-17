Congressman Cuellar prohibits border wall on historical landmarks

Decisions are wrapping up in Capitol Hill.

The 2020 spending bill has made its way through the Appropriation Committee, in which Congressman Henry Cuellar is a part of.

Congressman Cuellar voted against the final spending bill because it includes a little over $1.3 billion for the construction of a southwest border wall.

Despite the congressman voting against it, the other bipartisan sides of the committee came to an agreement and approved the bill.

However, he was able to add specific wording that would prohibit the Department of Homeland Security from using funds to build any type of fencing within cultural and historical landmarks.

“I voted no because they did not put my restrictions and did not add other things I added on the wall,” Cuellar said. “And the presidents can still take money from the military.”

The specific locations the congressman named were: Wildlife Refuge, Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park, La Lomita Historic Park, National Butterfly Center, Space X in Brownsville, the Eli Jackson Cemetery in San Juan, Texas, and all part of the Rio Grande Valley.

It also includes that DHS will have to meet with local jurisdiction.

The senate will now review the spending bill, which is expected to be on the president's desk by the end of the week.