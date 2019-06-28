Congressman Cuellar pushes for humanitarian funding

Vice chair of the Homeland Security subcommittee on appropriations, Congressman Henry Cuellar is urging lawmakers to move forward with a bill to help with the migrant influx in cities like Laredo.

Cuellar went before the house floor in support of the $4.5 billion dollar bill.

Cuellar spoke about visiting local shelters and the urgency Laredo non-profit organizations need to help the hundreds of migrants making their way into the city.

If approved, local governments and organizations will be reimbursed for expenses on the care they provided to immigrants.

The congressman says, “We have to provide the assistance to them to reimburse them for food, water, medicine, housing, and medical supplies.

Cuellar went on to say the bill would include an integrated processing center and technology to help process the influx of immigrant families and children.