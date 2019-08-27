Cuellar recognized as one of the most bipartisan members in 116th Congress

A local lawmaker gets some recognition for the work he's been able to produce on both sides of the political aisle.

File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar

Despite critics from his own political party, he maintains the best way to get the job done on the hill.

President Lyndon B. Johnson once said, “I'm an American, I'm a Texan, and I'm a Democrat”.

Now, it's Congressman Henry Cuellar who is now using that same statement in order to defend his bi-partisan working relationship on Capitol Hill.

According to a new report by Quorum Analytics, Congressman Cuellar is being recognized as one of the most bipartisan members in the 116th Congress.

Despite criticism during his tenure by members of his own political party, Cuellar says it's bipartisanship that is missing in Washington.

The congressman adds that every day Americans are tired of the hyper-political tension that is seen in Washington D.C. and that he works to serve the people of his district and the State of Texas not the political spectrum of the left or the right.

Cuellar says if you look at the extremes from the right and the left, they are very vocal but when you look at the job that they do individually, they have not done that.

Cuellar adds that he has introduced and signed a number of bi-partisan bills this year alone including the United States-Mexico Tourism Improvement Act which aims to promote more tourism into the United States from Mexico.

He has also received recognition from the Georgetown University-Lugar Center- McCourt School.

Overall, Cuellar states that anyone who puts their party first is doing a disservice to their country.

If you want to see the complete report on the most bipartisan representatives from both parties you can click here.