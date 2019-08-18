Congressman Cuellar responds to President's green card policy

A local lawmaker is responding to President Trump's new immigration policy.

On Friday, California and three other states filed the latest court challenge towards the Trump administration on blocking green cards for many immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers or other forms of public assistance.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says the new policy is catering to those who make a higher income.

Along with other colleagues, he says they are now looking into ways on how they can stop President Trump's new policy from taking effect.

Congressman Cuellar says the Statue of Liberty does not say only Europeans as one of the administrators for the president says. It does not say we only welcome wealthy individuals.”

Cuellar also went on to say that if you look at the president’s family; from his two wives to his father, they are all immigrants.

The new rule is set to take effect in October.