Congressman Cuellar responds to Tamaulipas governor

As the violence continues in our sister city, the governor of Tamaulipas has asked the U.S. government for help.

At a press conference this week, Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke about Governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca's visit to D.C.

Cuellar says the governor asked specifically for help by the U.S. government due to the increasing violence of cities like Nuevo Laredo by criminal organizations.

However, Cuellar says when he asked the government if they could aid their border partners, he said the answer was not that simple.

“The problem is, as you know, when there's two different sovereign countries it's the federal government to the federal government,” said Congressman Cuellar. “We wouldn't allow Texas to do something with Mexico without the federal government allowing that, so I understand that federalism in Mexico as we have it here. So I asked is there a way we can help them? I've asked that us in different place and they said, ‘unfortunately, it’s the Mexican federal government that would have to make that decision.’”

However, on Friday Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would not permit an armed foreign intervention.