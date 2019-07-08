Congressman Cuellar responds to overcrowding at detention centers

The Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog released a report on some of the conditions being experienced by detained migrants at several facilities along the southern border in Texas.

The Inspector General's findings showed overcrowding at facilities in the Rio Grande Valley and three of the five facilities were not providing children access to showers or clean clothes and two facilities had not been given a hot meal until inspectors had arrived.

Congressman Henry Cuellar released a statement saying, “Congress acted to alleviate these issues by providing 4.6 billion dollars in emergency funding just last week. With this funding, CBP will be able to build temporary facilities for migrants at border stations and ports of entry and provide basic necessities like food, clothing and medical treatment. Health and Human Services will also be able to expand their licensed shelters and take custody of migrant children from CBP or ICE before releasing them to the care of family members or other sponsors."