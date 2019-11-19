Congressman Cuellar says he will fight the border wall

Congressman Henry Cuellar, the vice-chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee has met with Laredo constituents to discuss the Trump administration's efforts to seize private Texas lands for the construction of the border wall.

These properties will include Eli Jackson Cemetery which is part of the area that Cuellar says falls into the FY20 Homeland Security appropriations bill that lists certain areas where the border wall cannot be built: the Santa Ana wildlife Refuge, the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park, La Lomita Historical Park, the National Butterfly Center, the Vista Del Mar Ranch, or historic cemeteries.

Cuellar says he will continue to ensure that no funding bill includes any money for the construction of a border wall.