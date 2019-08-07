Congressman Cuellar shares thoughts on recent mass shootings

The recent shootings in El Paso and Dayton is putting the spotlight back on our local lawmakers.

Many local residents are speaking out about what our congressman should be doing to help on the issue.

An anonymous woman says it’s really scary to think about and the recent incidents show that gun control is really out of control.

She adds that an incident like the shooting in El Paso could easily happen in Laredo.

Despite the thoughts and prayers that several elected officials have wished to the victims and their families, the woman along with many others wishes Congressman Henry Cuellar would do more.

Cuellar has received criticism in the past from gun control advocates and even some within his own party; Cuellar says he still remains a staunch supporter of gun rights.

Congressman Cuellar says when it comes to the second amendment he will protect lawful, responsible gun ownership.

The congressman adds he's worked with lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle to curb gun violence and enact responsible gun laws in the state and the nation.

For example, the Fix NICS Act of 2017 which aims to close loopholes in information sharing between different law agencies to keep guns out of the hands of people who will harm themselves.

Despite the 2017 legislation, an alleged 21-year-old was able to leave a barrage of gunfire using a high powered assault rifle at an El Paso Walmart killing 22 and injuring dozens.

As victims and their families are still searching for answers Congressman Cuellar says the focus should be on the person instead of the gun.

Since 2004 Cuellar has received nearly $32,000 in campaign contributions from the NRA.

The only Texas democrat to receive funds from the gun owners group but he assures that is not what is influencing his decision.

He adds the recent events in El Paso should focus on the president and his rhetoric and not the guns.

"Certainly when you the president of the United States and he talks about this he literally is giving people a license to do what they're doing”, says Cuellar.

Nevertheless as the state and country continue to mourn, people who support gun control hope politicians can do what's right for their constituents.