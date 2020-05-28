Congressman Cuellar speaks on HEROES Act

Congressman Cuellar believes some negotiation will have to be done between the senate and the house before the HEROES Act makes it to the president's desk.

This three trillion dollar bill, known as the HEROES Act, would include another round of stimulus payments to many Americans.



It would also provide help for unemployed as well as homeowners and renters.



Cuellar says it will also protect first responders, health care workers, and teachers that are in danger of losing their job.



The congressman says unlike the CARES Act, he believes federal funding is distributed better.

"It's different pots of money," said Cuellar. "The city gets their pot of money, county gets their pot of money and the states get their pots of money. That way the city and county don't have to go to the state and ask for the federal dollars."

The house passed the bill and it now heads to the senate.



President Trump has suggested he will not support the bill.