Congressman Cuellar speaks on death of Iranian leader

Congressman Henry Cuellar has spoken out about the death of the Iranian leader.

In a statement sent to KGNS, it reads in part:

"There is no doubt the record of Major General Gassim Suleimani proves he was an egregious and dangerous military leader.

Suleimani is responsible for the death of thousands of innocent civilians and threatened our national security."

Cuellar goes on to say, "the death of Suleimani could diffuse the power of the Quds Force and is a necessary step in combating the threat of Iran.

The administration should work with congress to ensure we continue to protect our national security and international interests."