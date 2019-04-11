Congressman Cuellar speaks out about long wait times at the bridges

Long wait times continue to be a problem for commercial traffic at the Laredo ports of entry.

As of midnight, the Colombia Solidarity Bridge was looking at wait times of four hours in the standard lane and the World Trade Bridge had a wait time of five hours Wednesday night with four lanes open.

We spoke to Congressman Henry Cuellar at his Washington office about the issue.

Cuellar says he is confident that approximately 100 Customs and Border Protection Officers will return to Laredo ports of entry as early as this weekend.