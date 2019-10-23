Congressman Cuellar speaks out about president's lynching comment

On Tuesday President Trump lashed out in a series of tweets calling the impeachment inquiry a lynching.

Dozens of political figures are speaking out against the president's comments.

Congressman Henry Cuellar is speaking out against the comments made by the president regarding the impeachment inquiry.

The metaphor quickly drew criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle as they slam his comments for being offensive and out of touch.

Congressman Cuellar also responded to his comments by adding it was completely inappropriate for the president of the United States to use extreme language to describe an impeachment inquiry.

Cuellar says when talking about a lynching we know the historical background the word carries.

The congressman says it's a horrible part of American History and for him to compare himself to one of those victims because there is a congressional investigation is completely inappropriate.

Cuellar adds Congress hasn't even made their decision on whether or not to impeach the president and that the president shouldn't compare Congress doing their work to a lynching.

This comes after former Vice President Joe Biden faced criticism for also using the word in reference to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998 interview.

Biden has since issued an apology.

Leading Republicans in both the house and senate have distanced themselves from the president since he made the comments.