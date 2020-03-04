Congressman Cuellar thanks voters for support

While Congressman Henry Cuellar was not able to make it to his campaign viewing party last night, we managed to speak to him earlier in the day before the polls closed.

Cuellar told KGNS he had worked hard in his campaign. He assured his constituents he would continue working hard for them.

In a statement sent to KGNS earlier Wednesday, he said:

"Over the course of this campaign, we trusted the hard work of our staff and volunteers, and we trusted the voters to stand up for their community values and beliefs. For that, my family and I thank everyone involved, especially the voters for their display of confidence in my ability to represent Texas’s 28th District.

These results show that even in heavily democratic districts, a majority of voters still want us to be a big tent party, where moderates are welcome.

As Democrats, we must continue protecting the majority in the House, taking back the Senate, as well as taking back the White House.

I am proud to have overcome this challenge, and to my opponent I wish you the best. I'm already in Washington, D.C., back to work and continuing to fight for the constituents in my district."