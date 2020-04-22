Congressman Cuellar to vote in favor of fourth stimulus package

With the U.S. House scheduled to vote on the next interim emergency funding package, Congressman Henry Cuellar- who sits on the House Appropriations Committee- says this fourth stimulus package will go a long way to help small businesses.

He says the funding bill prioritizes relief for small businesses, including additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which will help businesses stay afloat and prepare to reopen as well as funding for hospitals.



The bill includes:

- $310 billion in emergency aid to the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, designed to help small businesses keep employees on their payrolls as much of the country remains under stay-at-home orders.

- $75 billion for urban and rural hospitals,

- and $25 billion for national coronavirus testing.

Cuellar confirmed with us that he will be voting for the bill to ensure hospitals in both rural and urban areas, as well as small businesses, have the resources they need to help get them through this unprecedented crisis.