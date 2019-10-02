Congressman Cuellar urges Trump inquiry

Congressman Henry Cuellar says he is in favor of an inquiry into the allegations made against President Trump.

According to Cuellar, this is a sad and difficult time for the United States.

He's urging his fellow lawmakers to look at the evidence before making a decision to impeach.

He states this inquiry has nothing to do with Hillary Clinton or the allegations of Russian interference during the 2016 election season.

Cuellar says he is waiting to see the full transcript on the Ukraine phone call before reaching a conclusion.

“I'll look at the transcripts, and hopefully we'll have the full transcript. We'll look at the evidence. The administration doesn't want to provide that information, but if you don't want to provide that information, that is an obstruction of justice,” Congressman Cuellar said.

Two U.S. presidents have been successfully impeached by the House of Representatives, but neither was removed from office.

Both presidents were acquitted in trials that were held by the senate. The first was Andrew Johnson and the second was Bill Clinton.