Congressman Henry Cuellar sued for wrongful termination

A former senior aide to Representative Henry Cuellar has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Democrat claiming she was wrongly fired for being pregnant.

Congressman Henry Cuellar

Kristie Small filed the federal suit in Washington D.C. against Cuellar on Monday.

Small had served as the congressman's deputy chief of staff and later as his acting chief of staff.

Small initially filed a similar complaint with a special congressional office last October.

The lawsuit argues Cuellar's firing of small constituted both sex and pregnancy discrimination in violation of the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995.

Congressman Henry Cuellar's Office issued a statement saying “The office adamantly denies that the termination of Ms. Small's employment was based on her gender or pregnancy. It is against office policy to discuss specific details about internal personnel matters and the office will use the forum that the plaintiff chose federal court to address the complaint, not the media. Please be assured, however, that Ms. Small's complaint does not provide a complete or accurate representation of her employment with the office of Congressman Cuellar or the circumstances of the termination of her employment.”