Congressmember Joaquin Castro visits Laredo

Congressman Joaquin Castro made a stop in the Gateway City on Tuesday morning.

Castro and Congressman Henry Cuellar toured the migrant tent facility in downtown Laredo by bridge number two.

Castro is a member of the Hispanic caucus in Congress, and he is touring border towns, to learn more about the Migrant Protection Protocol.

After the tour of the facility, Castro was briefed on the number of cases being heard at the tent facility.

Reportedly out of the 25 people expected at the tent facility only six showed up for their hearing on Tuesday morning.

