Constables receive donation from local hospital

The constables for Precinct One received a vital donation as they carry out their duties for the county.

STAT Specialty Hospital provided a donation of face shields, N-95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and wipes.



The constables recently started helping the South Texas Food Bank in delivering meals to the elderly members of the community.



Constable Rudy Rodriguez told us how important this donation is when they are out and about, helping those in need.

"There's a need in Laredo, there's a need all over Texas, and our department, and our deputies. I really wanna thank them for what we're doing because we're putting ourselves right in the front line, but we need to make sure and take extra safety precautions before we go out there, house by house, delivering all the food."

Nearly 30 constables will benefit from this donation.