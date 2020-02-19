New train bridge to be announced at ceremony

For the first time in history, Kansas City Southern is on track to announce a new bridge that will change Laredo skylines.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, on Friday a symbolic ceremony will celebrate two different milestones.

At this ceremony officials from Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. will gather at the Kansas City Rail Bridge will be present to celebrate the passing of the USMCA.

They will also announce a new type of elevated bridge system that will help Laredoans avoid traffic caused by trains.

"Where they will build a second bridge in the rail, a second rail bridge, next to each other," said Cuellar. "So there will be trains going south and north, and then that train will then elevate through the streets of Laredo for about nine miles."

There is currently one more bridge structure like this one in Kansas City, Missouri but it only spans for five miles.

Congressman Cuellar also adds they will announce the price tag on the project on Friday.