Mayor Saenz discusses border wall construction in Washington

The construction of a border wall along the river in downtown Laredo appears to be inevitable.

Mayor Pete Saenz says he met with Deputy Commissioner Mark Morgan during a recent visit to Washington, DC.

They also found out that the Department of Homeland Security has already allocated the funds for the project that are not conditional on any court rulings, and that Laredo is a priority.

"The downtown area in particular,” said Mayor Saenz. “That's where the two urban areas meet, Nuevo Laredo and Laredo, and that's where they detect some hotspots. Plenty of hotspots that he says."

Mayor Saenz says officials in Washington are willing to work with Laredo and that the Riverwalk Bulkhead Project from the rail bridge to Bridge 2 might be a feasible, albeit more expensive, alternative.