A south Laredo street closure could affect your commute for several days.

Officials with the City of Laredo will begin construction at south Ejido Avenue between Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway, and Chacota Street.

The resurfacing project is expected to start on Monday, April, 29th and be complete by May the 10th weather permitting.

Motorists are encouraged to look for alternative routes and obey all traffic signs.