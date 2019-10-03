Construction project to affect travels on McPherson and Del Mar

A construction project is expected to cause road closures on Friday morning.

AEP will be working on the replacement of two light poles on McPherson Road between east Del Mar Boulevard and Andrew Avenue.

The construction will take place on Friday, October 4th at 9 a.m.

The outside lanes of McPherson Road will be closed for roughly three hours during that time period.

All motorists are encouraged to take precautions and obey traffic signs.

For any questions, you can call AEP at 956-693-3710.

