Construction project to cause road closures on Loop 20

If your daily commute involves Loop 20 near Spur 400 there are some road closures you need to be aware of.

This weekend construction will be taking place on Loop 20 between Spur 400 and at the Highway 359 interchange at Lance Corporal Rodriguez Memorial Highway.

On Friday, illumination pole work will be underway on the southbound frontage road, while it happens one lane will be closed.

And then on Saturday, officials will be cleaning the streets over at Clark and Loop 20.

Further construction in the area is expected to take place on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

On Monday and Tuesday, crews will be conducting pole work on northbound main lane at the KCS Railroad overpass.

Then on Wednesday, they will be working on a guardrail on the SL 20 southbound frontage road in front of Carson Road, just south of Clark.

TxDOT is urging the traveling public to keep these closures in mind and obey all traffic signs during this time.