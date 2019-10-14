Construction to replace water pipes may take three years

The City says they are replacing decades, even century old, iron water pipes in downtown Laredo, so be prepared to see some crews working at night for the next three years.

Crews have been hard at work at night but the closures continue around parts of the downtown area during the day.

A spokesperson for the utility department says there is no timeline yet on when the project could be complete, but estimate it could take up to three years.

He says the work is necessary to improve the quality of the water not only for the businesses, but for its customers as well.

“Some of these pipes are forty, fifty years old. Some are over a hundred years old, these pipes have been in the ground for a long time,” said Arturo Garcia from the City of Laredo. “They've lived their purpose. Now we are replacing them with PVC that has a life of fifty to a hundred years, and that's why we're replacing these lines.”

Garcia says the work could average up to $1 million a year for costs.

The money comes from the City of Laredo revenue fund.