Construction underway for UISD Aquatic Center

Construction for the UISD Aquatic Center is already underway.

Back in December, the district broke ground on the future venue.

Crews were seen working on the 18.5 million dollar project.

The facility will include two pools, one competitive and the other adaptive, which means its customized for handicapped and special-needs swimmers.

UISD Athletic Director Bobby Cruz says the swim program has been growing by leaps and bounds over the years, so they are excited for what the future holds.

Cruz says this project is long overdue and the swim community is looking forward to the completion of this state of the art facility.

Cruz adds that the facility will also be used for future competitions.

UISD is looking at implementing swim programs in both the middle and elementary schools once the facility opens its doors.

Completion date is set for January 2021.