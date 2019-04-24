Construction underway for migrant tents

Construction is underway on a giant tent to house hundreds of migrants.

The frame is up on the facility at the Border Patrol station in El Paso.

Documents show the $36.9 million dollar contract to build the tent was awarded to a company out of New York.

Customs and Border Protection is building another tent facility in South Texas.

Each tent will hold up to 500 migrants while they wait to be transferred to ICE or Health and Human Services custody.

The El Paso tent is expected to open may first.

