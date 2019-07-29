Construction workers taken to hospital after building collapses

More than a dozen workers have been rescued after a partial collapse of a building under construction in Houston.

Emergency crews responded to the structure of a hotel that was going up just north of the downtown area.

It appears that the top level collapsed leaving mangled metal and concrete debris hanging from the building.

Firefighters used a ladder to attempt rescues from the top floor.

According to Houston fire officials, at least 15 workers have been rescued and eight taken to hospitals.

No word yet on the extent of injuries or what caused the collapse.

