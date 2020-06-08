Consulate employees tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Mexican consulate in Laredo tests positive for COVID-19.

However, city health authorities and the Mexican Consulate assure the public the person who tested positive had no contact with people coming in to seek services.



The employee was asymptomatic and was not presenting any symptoms. The individual was working in the administrative side of the building.



The consulate says they have taken precautionary measures and all the necessary steps needed to ensure the health safety of others.

"We isolated that area and we sent people who were close to him to their houses," said Juan Carlos Mendoza. "They were already tested and were negative. Anyway, they have to wait out for some days until we have another test to readmit them to the facility here at the consulate. As you see, we are not attending more than 8 people at the same time."

Mendoza says anyone coming into the building will get their temperatures taken and a mask is required before entering the facility.