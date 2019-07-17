Consulting firm working on finding new city manager

The search for the person who will take on the responsibility of managing the City of Laredo is one step closer to getting done, as the committee in charge of making recommendations has already sought the help of a consulting company.

According to the firm’s website, Slaving Management Consultants was founded back in 1988 and has helped numerous cities find a manager.

On Tuesday the firm’s president Robert Slain was given a tour around Laredo.

Gerry Schwebel, the committee’s chairman says it’s important for the firm to know what the city has to offer.

The committee had also considered discussing the amount of money the next city manager would be paid but the firm believes that can be done later.

Officials were provided with information about what other managers are making in Texas in terms of salary which is something Schwebel agrees with.

Slavin says from what they have seen, they have a good idea of what the city is looking for.

During Slavin’s roughly 30 years of service, he has been able to help recruit about 300 city or county managers.

By the end of August, they will be screening candidates and then by mid or late September, those candidates will report to the committee.