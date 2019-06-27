Contract awarded for Border Wall Project in Rio Grande Valley

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a contract to construct roughly four miles of new border wall system located south of Rio Grande City and La Grulla within the RGV Sector in Starr County.

The contract for the project was awarded on June 26th to the Southwest Valley Constructors for the amount of $33,048,700.

Construction is expected to start as early as November 2019.

The project includes the construction of 18-30 foot tall steel bollards in addition to road, construction detection technology and light installation.

This project is funded by CBP’s Fiscal Year 2019 Appropriation.

This project is not located in any of the communities that require additional consultation with local Starr County officials