Convicted smuggler found in country illegally

A convicted smuggler is sentenced to federal prison yet again.

Jose Arrecis-Andrade, age 28, has been ordered to prison after violating the terms of his supervised release.

He was sentenced for human smuggling and given a three year term of supervised release.

However, authorities found him in the U.S. illegally and he admitted to the court he committed a sexual assault.

Andrade was sentenced to 27 months in prison for the re-entry conviction, and ordered him to serve an additional 24 months in prison and the court revoked his supervised release order.