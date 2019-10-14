Cool Down Wednesday

Humid tropical air has returned to south Texas. A cooler airmass from Canada has moved south into Montana, and will quickly move south through the Great Plains, reaching south Texas early Wednesday morning. A deep enough layer of gulf moisture to produce rain clouds will be in place when the leading edge of the cool air arrives. Temperatures will drop into the 60's Wednesday afternoon. The cool airmass will quickly move eastward, and temperatures will begin to transition Friday to a return of hot weather next weekend.

I'm expecting partly cloudy warm and humid tonight, low in the mid 70's. Mostly sunny Tuesday, high in the mid 90's. Showers and turning cool Wednesday, temperatures dropping into the 60's. Mostly cloudy, a slight chance of a shower Thursday, high in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the 90's. Partly cloudy Monday, high in the low 90's.