Cool Dry Air Through Friday, Warmer Weekend

A cool dry airmass moved into our area from the northwest, clearing our skies. A very cold airmass over the northern Great Plains will blend in with our cool dry airmass during Thursday and Friday. This will continue to mean mild afternoons and chilly nights. Saturday will be a transition to warmer southerly winds which will return Sunday and especially Monday. Another cooler Great Plains airmass will move south into our area during Tuesday afternoon.

I'm expecting chilly nights and mild dry days through Friday, highs in the mid to upper 60's, lows in the low to mid 40's. Mostly cloudy Saturday, high in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the upper 70's Sunday, the upper 80's Monday. Mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the high 70's Tuesday, turning cooler in the afternoon, high in the low 60's Wednesday.