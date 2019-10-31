Cool Nights, Mild Days Through Weekend

A large dry airmass lies over our area, and will bring light winds, dry air, and chilly overnight temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will be comfortable as another Rocky Mountain airmass arrives Saturday to continue our mild dry weather. Southerly winds will bring warmer and more humid air into south Texas by Monday.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low around 40, lower on low ground. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, highs near 70. Partly cloudy Sunday, high in the 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, high in the low to mid 80's. Mostly cloudy Thursday, a slight chance of a shower, high in the upper 70's.