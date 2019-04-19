Cool Tonight, Sunny Warmer Weekend

A large dry airmass from the Rockies will bring clear skies. With light wind and low humidity, heat will radiate away from the surface to space. Our temperatures will cool back down through the 50's by dawn. As the dry airmass moves to our east, warmer and eventually more humid air will return from the south. Temperatures will reach around or a bit above 90 Saturday through Tuesday. A deepening layer of humid gulf air will bring a chance of showers Wednesday into Thursday as a front approaches the moist air from the north.

I'm expecting clear and cool tonight, low in the 50's. Sunny Saturday, high around 90. Mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, highs around or a bit above 90. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers Wednesday into Thursday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the high 80's.