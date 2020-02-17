Cool Wet Weather On The Way

A shallow layer of humid tropical air will lie over our area through most of Tuesday. Low cloud may develop toward morning. Plenty of clouds higher up, mostly cirrus at about 20,000' altitude will continue to flow from the Pacific across Mexico into our skies. The leading edge of a 3,000' thick layer of much cooler north winds will reach our area as evening begins Tuesday. Above will be a flow of moist air from the south with a solid deck of clouds and patches of showers or drizzle. This will be a pattern that lasts though Thursday. Temperatures will only slowly moderate during Saturday with warmer 70's and partial clearing Sunday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy, perhaps becoming cloudy toward dawn, low in the upper 60's. Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the 80's. Turning cool Tuesday night with a slight chance of showers, low in the low 50's. Cloudy with periods of showers or drizzle Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures in the low to mid 50's Wednesday, around 50 Thursday. Cloudy Friday, high around 50. Mainly cloudy Saturday, high in the low 60's. Mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the 70's.