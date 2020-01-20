Cool and Gloomy Martin Luther King Day

Many students and residents will be able to enjoy their Martin Luther King Day outdoors because it's going to be a nice and breezy.

On Monday we are going to start off in the 40s and see a possible high of about 62 degrees which is a lot cooler than those 80-degree temperatures we saw last week.

Those chances of showers will make a comeback on Tuesday, as we are expecting a 60 percent chance of rain throughout the day with temperatures in the low 60s.

These chances of rain will stick around until Thursday.

By Thursday we are looking to bounce back to the 70s with warm and sunny skies.

Until then, we are just going to have to endure the 60 degree temperautres.