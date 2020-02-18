Cool and Wet

A much cooler airmass is moving into our area. This will be reinforced ay another chilly airmass Thursday. All the meanwhile, moist tropical air will be flowing/lifting above the cool north winds. This will mean several days of cool temperatures, and patches of light rain or drizzle late tonight through Thursday. Warmer weather with clearing skies will return Sunday as the cool airmasses exit to our east.

I'm expecting cloudy, lowering temperatures and patches of drizzle or light rain tonight, low in the low 50's. Cloudy with patches of light rain or drizzle Wednesday and Thursday, quite possibly including the Youth Parade, high in the low 50's Wednesday, around 50 Thursday. Cloudy Friday, high in the low 50's. Mostly cloudy Saturday, low 50's at parade start, mid to high 50's at parade conclusion, low 60's late afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the mid 70's. Partly cloudy Tuesday, high around 80.