Cool and breezy Turkey Day!

We are giving thanks to Mother Nature for this beautiful weather on Thanksgiving Day.

Whether you celebrate it indoors or outdoors, it's going to be a good time.

On Thursday we start off our morning in the mid 50s but we will get up to a high of 71 degrees.

We do have a slight chance of drizzle, but no major thunderstorms to be too concerned about.

The on Friday and Saturday, we bounce back up to the 80s, so overall; we are expecting a warm ending of November which is unexpected given that we had 30-degree temperatures in the middle of the month.

Then on Monday, December we are expecting temperatures in the high 60s and 70s on Tuesday.

We will just need to wait and see what the rest of December brings.